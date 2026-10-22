Domestic violence-related deaths remain among highest totals in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The number of domestic violence-related deaths in Ohio remains the second-highest total in 11 years, according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s latest report.

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“When we talk about domestic violence, we are talking about people,” Lana Hiott said, whose sister, Shannon, was murdered in 2023 by her ex-boyfriend, told our news partners at WBNS.

“Women deserve to leave relationships without being punished for it,” Hiott said.

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For Hiott and her family, the loss continues.

“My family is still here; we are still living in the aftermath, dealing not just with the sadness, anger and the PTSD but something just as ordinary as grammar,” Hiott said.

There were 134 deaths recorded in the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s latest report.

“In this year’s report, nearly half the victims, 49%, were trying to leave or had left when they were killed,” Lisa DeGeeter said, senior director of policy and prevention for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. “That percentage is nearly double what it was two years ago.”

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network offers programs across Ohio that serve all 88 counties.

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