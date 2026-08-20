Dorothy Lane Market store opening late due to ‘unexpected flooding’

What to know about Dorothy Lane Market

CENTERVILLE — Dorothy Lane Market announced that one of its stores is opening late due to flooding.

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The store said in a social media post that its Centerville/Washington Square store has delayed its opening until 8 a.m.

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Dorothy Lane Market said that Wednesday night’s rainfall caused “some unexpected flooding” in the store.

The store normally opens at 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

The Dorothy Lane Market Washington Square location is at the 6100 block of Far Hills Avenue.

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