Downtown Dayton Partnership announces new president

DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of the Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced its new president.

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Beth Robinson will succeed Interim President Laura Woeste, according to a spokesperson.

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This comes after an extensive search process led by a committee of the Board of Trustees.

“Beth Robinson has demonstrated a broad skill set in community and economic development along with a proven track record working with diverse stakeholders to develop a strategy and achieve positive outcomes,” said Jason Woodard, co-chair of the Downtown Dayton Partnership Board of Trustees. “We are excited to have her join the DDP and lead us into the next chapter of serving our stakeholders, supporting our businesses and advancing the shared vision for a vibrant and thriving urban core.”

Robinson said that she is honored and excited to join the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“Downtown Dayton has tremendous assets, committed partners, and a strong foundation to build upon. I look forward to getting to know the people and businesses that make downtown special and working together to build on the progress already underway,” she said. “There is a real opportunity to shape downtown Dayton’s future, and I am eager to be part of that effort.”

Woeste, who stepped in to lead the organization following the loss of former president Katie Meyer, will remain an active member of the team.

Robinson will officially assume her duties on Dec. 1.

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