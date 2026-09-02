DPS cancels 2 high school boys soccer games due to heat

DAYTON — Heat canceled two high school boys’ soccer games on Tuesday.
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Dayton Public Schools (DPS) Athletics said on social media that Ponitz, Belmont, and Dunbar High Schools had their games canceled Tuesday night.
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Belmont was scheduled to play Dunbar on Tuesday. DPS Athletics said they will reschedule this game later.
Ponitz was going to play Trotwood-Madison. DPS Athletics added that they are working to reschedule the game.
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