Drive-up flu shot clinics available in Mercer County next month

MERCER COUNTY — People can get flu shots at a drive-thru in the Northern Miami Valley next month.
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Mercer Health Medical Group (MHMG) has announced its 2026 drive-up flu shot clinics, according to a spokesperson.
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This offers a convenient way for residents to receive their annual flu shot.
The clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Oct. 1 from 10 am-Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Celina- MHMG at Celina Pro, 801 Pro Dr., Suite A
- Oct. 2 from 10 am-Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fort Recovery- MHMG at 1830 Union City Road
- Maria Stien- Marion Campus at 8106 Booster Drive
- Mendon- MHMG at Mendon, 128 Drake Street
- St. Henry- MHMG at St. Henry, 442 Stachler Drive
- Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Coldwater- MHMG at Coldwater, 830 W. Main Street, Suite 3
People must call their primary doctor to schedule an appointment.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
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