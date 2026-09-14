Driver accused of hitting state trooper in custody, OSHP says

ROSS COUNTY — A man accused of hitting an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper is in custody.

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A state trooper from the Chillicothe post was helping the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on U.S. 23 with traffic control due to flooding in Ross County early Sunday, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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The driver, identified as 63-year-old Todd Bosstic, drove a 2000 Jeep Cherokee along the shoulder of U.S. 23 just after 12:30 a.m. He hit the trooper with its side mirror, according to OSHP.

The trooper was helping another vehicle at the time of the crash.

Medics transported the trooper to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bosstic was stopped and arrested for a felony count of OVI, OSHP said.

Online jail records show that he remains in the Ross County Jail. Bond has been set at $150,000.

No court has been currently scheduled.

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