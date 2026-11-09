Driver cited, 1 person injured after improper lane change causes crash on I-75

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person was injured after an improper lane change caused a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami Township over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Miami Township police and medics were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near Austin Boulevard on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

A crash report obtained by News Center 7 states that a dark blue Chevrolet Impala was directly behind a White Hyundai Kona traveling southbound on I-75.

The Chevrolet attempted to pass into the left lane, according to the crash report.

During the lane change, the front passenger side of the Chevrolet struck the rear driver’s side of the Hyundai.

The collision caused the Hyundai to leave the roadway, overturn, and come to rest in a ditch, according to the crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 24-year-old man, was not injured in the crash, according to the crash report. The driver was cited for rules governing overtaking another vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to Miami Valley Atrium Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Miami Township Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group