Driver cited after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP — A driver was cited after a 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday.

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Around 7:53 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the area of Shiloh Springs Road and Wolf Road on reports of a 2-vehicle crash, according to a Previous News Center 7 report.

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According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a Chevrolet Cruze and Dodge Charger.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said they were treated and released.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was found to be at fault and was cited for failing to yield the right of way when turning left.

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