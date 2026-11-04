Driver cited after crash involving commercial van, dump truck in Piqua

PIQUA — The driver of a commercial van was cited after a crash involving a dump truck in Piqua on Tuesday.
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The crash happened in the area of College Street and South Street on Tuesday morning, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
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The crash was due to the commercial van making an improper left turn, according to Piqua Police.
The van sustained heavy front-end damage after colliding with the dump truck.
No one was injured as a result of the crash.
The driver of the van was cited for Right of Way When Turning Left.
Piqua Police said that no other factors were suspected in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Piqua Police Department.
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