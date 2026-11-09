Driver cited after crashing into entrance of local Kroger

A driver was cited after crashing into the entrance of a local Kroger over the weekend.

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The crash happened at the Kroger at 530 East Stroop Road in Kettering around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to Kettering Police, a vehicle was in the Kroger parking lot when it rear-ended another vehicle that was parked in the lot.

The parked car was unoccupied, according to police.

The collision caused the driver of the at-fault vehicle to lose control and then drive into the building.

The driver was cited for Failure to Control, according to police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Kettering Police said that there was significant damage to the front doors of the building.

The store remained open, and customers were directed to use an alternate entrance.

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