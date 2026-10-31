Driver suspected of impairment after I-75 NB rollover crash

WEST CARROLLTON — Impairment is a factor after a rollover crash hospitalized one person Thursday night.
First responders were called to I-75 NB near Dixie Road in West Carrollton around 11:56 p.m., according to a previous report.
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A single vehicle had struck the guardrail before overturning in the roadway, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
At the time of the crash, ODOT cameras showed the right two lanes on I-75 NB were blocked.
The driver of the vehicle is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
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