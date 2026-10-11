Drivers could see higher gas prices after Hurricane Isaias

Drivers could see higher gas prices after Hurricane Isaias

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers may be affected by gas prices after Hurricane Isaias.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky is on pump patrol tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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Oil analysts expected gas prices to go up after the storm moved through.

That’s because over half of all U.S. refineries are along the Gulf Coast where the storm made landfall.

Federal regulators say Isaias already derailed almost three-quarters of daily oil production.

That oil goes out to all parts of the country. This includes the Miami Valley.

“If one of those refineries is hit, it could absolutely raise the price of gasoline,” said Will Kubzansky, Bloomberg News oil products reporter. “Any loss of production capacity could really cause a sharp spike in prices.”

Gasbuddy.com analyst Patrick DeHaan said that refineries could be offline for up to 10 days.

This comes just one week after Governor Mike DeWine approved a 90-day suspension of the gas tax.

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