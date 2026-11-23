Drivers welcome relief as gas prices fall across Miami Valley before Thanksgiving

AAA reports on Sunday that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is about $3.10.

Drivers welcome relief as gas prices fall across Miami Valley before Thanksgiving

DAYTON — Drivers are happy to see gas prices falling across the Miami Valley ahead of Thanksgiving.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods every year.

AAA expects almost 3 million people across Ohio to drive over 50 miles.

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Travelers say they decided it was best to load up the car since prices are going down.

“You can get more than a full tank with like $25,” said Tamaya Hailey.

She noticed that prices dropped last week. Hailey said it’s a really good time.

“I feel like it’s great now that you know it’s around the holidays and families are like coming up on Christmas and stuff,” she said.

Hailey is staying home for Thanksgiving. She said the lower gas prices are helping.

“Making it more affordable for families to travel back and forth to their loved ones is a good thing,” said Hailey.

AAA reports on Sunday that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is about $3.10. It is more expensive than prices last Thanksgiving.

However, it’s lower than last week.

Jonathan Campbell and his family travel north from Texas to Michigan for Thanksgiving.

After some thought, they decided driving was the most cost-effective way to get there.

“We tried to book flights, and they were super expensive, so we decided to drive, and we were kind of nervous about the gas prices, but yeah, it hasn’t been too bad,” he said.

Campbell said he filled up his tank about six times.

He said traveling by car was the right decision.

“Overall, it’s been a great drive,” said Campbell.

AAA predicts the busiest travel days will be Tuesday through Sunday. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the least busy.

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