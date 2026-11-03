Early morning quadruplex fire in Dayton ruled suspicious

DAYTON — Firefighters are investigating after a quadruplex caught on fire in Dayton.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of E. Third Street just before 3 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Our News Center 7 crew on the scene spoke to Dayton Fire Chief Judge.

Judge said that a witness saw someone breaking into a vacant quadruplex and contacted the police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in the top right apartment and called Dayton Fire.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly, Judge said.

No injuries were reported.

Judge told our crews that the fire could have been a lot worse.

The fire is being investigated as suspicious.

We will continue to follow this story.

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