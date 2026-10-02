Early voting begins Tuesday across Miami Valley boards of elections

DAYTON — With the midterm election only 32 days away, election leaders from several Miami Valley counties gathered Friday morning to discuss their preparations.

Local boards of elections will send absentee ballots to those who requested them on Tuesday, October 6. In-person early voting in Ohio also starts on Tuesday at local boards of elections offices.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to election officials from eight counties about the midterm election.

A representative from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office was also on hand who covers Southwest Ohio.

Election officials talked about the work they’re doing to get ready for November’s Election Day.

In Miami County, election officials will have to run two distinct elections for November – The midterm and a special election that’s unique to voters who live in Piqua.

Voters in Piqua will need to decide whether to recall three of the city commissioners.

Laura Bruns, the Director of the Miami County Board of Elections, said, “When those voters come to vote early in person, once the ballots are available, they can vote their general election ballot in our early vote center and then come over and check in at the office to receive their ballot for the Piqua recall election. The same kind of situation on Election Day when they show up at their polling location. One side of the room will be for the general election, and the other side of the room will be for the special election.”

Election officials also talked about what they expect in their counties for voter turnout.

Greene County Board of Elections Director Tracy Smith said, “It really, really steps things up. The only thing bigger is going to be a presidential race.”

A midterm election includes a U.S. Senate race in Ohio, and all of our state’s executive offices, including the governor.

Jeff Rezabek, Montgomery County Board of Elections Director, said, “Overall turnout, we do expect at least 50% if not more.”

For more information about early voting, click here!

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