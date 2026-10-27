Push for early voting continues ahead of the Midterm Election

CLARK COUNTY — More than one million Ohioans have already cast their votes ahead of next week’s Midterm Election.

In Clark County alone, more than 8,000 people chose to vote in person at the Board of Elections office in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the breakdown of early votes in each of the major counties LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak

TRENDING STORIES:

Diana Boyd was one of the many who chose to vote early.

“I think they just wanted to make sure they get the right people in so that we can get some things done,” she said.

Ohioans still have time to vote early. Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group