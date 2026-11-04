ELECTION 2026: Area professor says voters ‘clearly not happy’ across Ohio, nationwide

Voters made their voices heard on Election Day. An area professor said Tuesday's election was not a good night to be an incumbent, in Ohio and nationwide.

ELECTION 2026: Area professor says voters 'clearly not happy' across Ohio, nationwide

OHIO — Voters made their voices heard on Election Day.

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We speak with a political professor about what Tuesday’s results mean for Ohio and the country LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Miami University political professor John Forren called what happened “a national wave.”

“Voters are clearly not happy,” he said. “I would interpret this as a vote for change, not necessarily an endorsement of the Democratic Party, but a repudiation of the Republican Party at this point.”

Forren said that voters were clearly very angry and that it was not a good night to be an incumbent not just in Ohio, but nationwide.

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