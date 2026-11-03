ELECTION 2026: Beavercreek residents vote on its sixth attempt at a one percent income tax

This income tax proposal has failed five times before, and it would create money for street maintenance and emergency services.

ELECTION 2026: City of Beavercreek hoping for a win following several failed levies

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek hopes this time is different and voters finally support the city’s one percent income tax proposal.

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It’s failed five other times with voters.

It would pay for street maintenance and emergency services.

“I actually went into the site and did the calculator, and actually it benefits,” Valerie Van Griethuysen said.

People living in Beavercreek are voting on a one percent income tax.

It will affect them and their families.

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Griethuysen did her homework.

“As a retiree, you don’t pay the tax,” Griethuysen said. “Although the benefit, or the relative to the property tax, it’s not a huge amount of decrease in cost, but it’s something.”

Other voters like Phillip Federick disagree with the tax.

“We should have opportunity to vote on where our money is going next and what’s going to happen to it,” Federick said.

With the tax, the city would be able to get rid of some of the levies that are currently funding a lot of the city’s services.

Voters like Federick prefer the levies.

“At least we get an opportunity to vote on and vote them out or renew them when they come up, but income taxes, I feel that they kind of become embedded,” Federick said.

Van Griethuysen said it’s a personal choice.

“Going into the website and doing the calculator, you can see for yourself whether or not it’s a benefit,” Van Griethuysen said.

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