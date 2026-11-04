ELECTION 2026: Champaign County voters reject levy funding developmental disability services

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Voters in Champaign County rejected a levy that would have funded services for people with developmental disabilities.

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If the levy had passed, it would have cost property owners a little over $52 per year for a home valued at $100,000.

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The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities previously told News Center 7 it has already made $360,000 in budget cuts, which included laying off staff, reducing budgets, and downsizing office space.

The board provides a range of programs, including early intervention services for infants, social activities, and group outings.

In a statement, the board said in part:

“In the coming weeks, the Board will carefully evaluate its next steps, including difficult decisions regarding the future of services and programs. We understand the importance these supports play in the lives of individuals and families, and we will approach these decisions thoughtfully, keeping the needs of those we serve at the forefront.”

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