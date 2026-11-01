ELECTION 2026: City commissioners face possible recall in Piqua special election

PIQUA — Voters will decide whether to remove some city commission members.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky previews a Piqua special election where three city commissioners could be voted out of office tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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City commissioners said they still stand by their decision to support the data center. One said he believes the recall goes beyond that.

“I think it’s about where we want to go as a city,” said Frank DeBrosse, Piqua city commissioner.

Voters in Piqua will decide whether to recall city commissioners Frank DeBrosse, William Walker and James Vetter.

“It’s up to the voters to decide, and I hope that they will decide to allow us to continue doing this work.

It comes after those commissioners supported plans to build a data center in Piqua.

“I think it is a tremendous opportunity for our city,” said DeBrosse.

“I see it as the best economic development that Piqua has seen in 40 years,” said James Vetter, Piqua City Commissioner.

“The job creation, the construction jobs, the ongoing jobs afterwards, the taxes for the schools, the taxes to the city, improvements for the fire and police department,” said William Walker, Piqua City Commissioner.

Those are the reasons that Walker says he supports the data center.

Many residents still have concerns.

“The electric bill and what it could possibly do to the water supply,” said Jeremy Cox.

So, they decided to voice these concerns through the ballots.

“Everybody has a right to vote, and that’s the only way you get your choices heard,” said Charles Cromley. “This is the way they hear my voice, add it to the tally, and decide what that means to them, regardless of the outcome.”

Almost 770 people voted in the Piqua special election as of Friday.

The last day for early voting in Ohio is Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

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