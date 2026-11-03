ELECTION 2026: Huge voting turnout with few problems in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been very strong for a midterm election.

ELECTION 2026: Montgomery Co. Board of Elections says voting has been strong today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — We have been across the Miami Valley seeing how many voters have turned out for this election.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with the Montgomery County Board of Elections about the huge turnout with little problems.

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The board of elections said over 100,000 people voted on Tuesday in Montgomery County.

We saw few voters at Grace United Methodist Church on Salem Avenue.

Montgomery County Board of Elections workers are busy answering calls and helping poll workers get voters in and out smoothly.

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They’re expecting a rush of voters around 5 p.m., then the board of elections will start preparing for when the polls close.

“We’ve got a duty in line by 7:30 p.m. tonight, so as long as you’re in line, we will get you voted, as long as we need to,” said Deputy Director Guy Aber. “And obviously, we have a way for all those people to be back here before collections and be as happy as possible. So yes, we are expecting a long night.”

Earlier today, we were at a polling location in Trotwood.

Seasoned voters were out encouraging new voters to get out to a polling location before time runs out.

“I pray that they all will come out and vote,” said Wayne Howard of Trotwood. “The ones that are in high school that are able, and the ones that in college, and the ones out of college, and the ones that are working.”

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