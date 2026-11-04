ELECTION 2026: Interim Attorney General reacts to election of John Kulewicz

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s Interim Attorney General, Andy Wilson, has congratulated Democrat John Kulewicz on being elected the state’s next Attorney General.

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While the race has not been called by the Associated Press yet, Kulewicz confirmed that his Republican competitor and current Auditor of State, Keith Faber, called to concede on Wednesday.

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Wilson released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

“Congratulations to John Kulewicz.

In the coming days, you will find as I have that the men and women of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office are consummate public servants who are dedicated to upholding the rights of everyday citizens. I am confident that their work to protect and serve Ohioans will continue seamlessly.

As the administrative transition unfolds, my full attention is on furthering the office’s role as law enforcement’s partner and the people’s protector while providing incoming Attorney General Kulewicz with the support he needs to hit the ground running come January. Let’s go!"

The Associated Press reports that Kulewicz leads Faber by just under 28,500 votes with 98 percent of votes counted.

As previously reported, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Wilson to serve the remainder of Dave Yost’s term after he announced his resignation in June.

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