ELECTION 2026: Keith Faber concedes in tight race for Ohio Attorney General

COLUMBUS — While the race for Ohio Attorney General has not been called yet, Republican candidate and current Auditor of State Keith Faber has conceded.

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In a post on social media, Faber said he called and wished Democrat John Kulewicz well.

“Unless there is some unusual vote pattern in the provisional and UCAVA voters, Mr. Kulewicz will be Ohio’s next Attorney General,” Faber wrote. “Again, thank you to all who voted for me and who supported and endorsed our candidacy.”

I want to thank all of our supporters and the great Ohioans who honored me with their votes. I have called and wished Mr. Kulewicz well. Unless there is some unusual vote pattern in the provisional and UCAVA votes Mr. Kulewicz will be Ohio’s next Attorney General. Again, thank you to all who voted for me and who supported and endorsed our candidacy. Ohio is such a great state and our best days are ahead. God speed to all who lead this state and may your focus be on making our children and grand children’s future as bright as possible. — Keith Faber (@KeithFaber) November 4, 2026

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On Monday, Kulewicz issued a statement after Faber offered his concession.

“While there are still additional provisional and military ballots outstanding, we firmly believe that in seventy days, I will begin serving as the next Attorney General of Ohio. I could not be more honored and excited,” he said in part.

Kulewicz went on to thank his family, campaign team, fellow Democrats, and the people of Ohio.

“This campaign is proof of the proposition that ‘only the impossible is worth the effort.’ Much effort went into the achievement we celebrate, which seemed impossible two years ago. It is up to us to make that achievement worth the effort. And when the final tally comes in as your next Attorney General, I look forward, with you, to serving the people of our great state of Ohio,” he wrote.

The Associated Press reports that Kulewicz leads Faber by just under 28,500 votes with 98 percent of votes counted.

The winner of the race will succeed interim Attorney General Andy Wilson, whom Governor Mike DeWine appointed to serve the remainder of Dave Yost’s term following his resignation in June.

We’ll continue to follow along and will provide an update when the race is officially called.

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