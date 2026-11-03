ELECTION 2026: Local county offering free recycling for Campaign Signs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Residents in Montgomery County can recycle their campaign signs for free after the Midterm Elections.
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Campaign yard signs and frames can be recycled for free at the Montgomery County Transfer & Recycling Facility through Nov. 30.
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The facility is located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.
Signs can be dropped off under the green Recycling Canopy.
The facility is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The facility is closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit here.
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