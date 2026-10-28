ELECTION 2026: Montgomery Co. BOE announces polling location changes ahead of Election Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Board of Elections is announcing several polling location changes ahead of Election Day.

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The following precincts have had their polling locations changed:

Miami Township S changed from First Flight Aviation to Medlar View Primary School (4400 Medlar Road, Miamisburg)

changed from First Flight Aviation to Medlar View Primary School (4400 Medlar Road, Miamisburg) Miami Township T, V, & Q changed from First Flight Aviation to Jane Chance Intermediate School (10661 Wood Road, Miamisburg)

changed from First Flight Aviation to Jane Chance Intermediate School (10661 Wood Road, Miamisburg) Miamisburg 4-B & 4-D changed from Miamisburg High School to Medlar View Primary School

changed from Miamisburg High School to Medlar View Primary School Miamisburg 4-C changed from St. John Lutheran Church to Miamisburg High School (1860 Belvo Road, Miamisburg)

changed from St. John Lutheran Church to Miamisburg High School (1860 Belvo Road, Miamisburg) Miamisburg 1-A & 4-A changed from St. John Lutheran Church to Miamisburg Middle School (8668 Miamisburg Springboro Road, Miamisburg)

changed from St. John Lutheran Church to Miamisburg Middle School (8668 Miamisburg Springboro Road, Miamisburg) Miamisburg 3-C changed from Miamisburg Moose Lodge to First Church of God (446 N. Heincke Road, Miamisburg)

changed from Miamisburg Moose Lodge to First Church of God (446 N. Heincke Road, Miamisburg) West Carrollton I changed from Miamisburg Moose Lodge to Bethel Baptist Church (434 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrollton)

changed from Miamisburg Moose Lodge to Bethel Baptist Church (434 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrollton) Miamisburg 1-C changed from Miamisburg Christian Church to Miamisburg Middle School

changed from Miamisburg Christian Church to Miamisburg Middle School Miamisburg 3-A changed from Miamisburg Christian Church to Miamisburg High School

changed from Miamisburg Christian Church to Miamisburg High School West Carrollton D changed from Bethel Baptist Church to West Carrollton Nazarene Church (550 S. Elm Street, West Carrollton)

changed from Bethel Baptist Church to West Carrollton Nazarene Church (550 S. Elm Street, West Carrollton) Clayton A, B, & C changed from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church to Building Formerly Known as Mt. Calvary Church (9100 N. Main Street, Clayton)

changed from Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church to Building Formerly Known as Mt. Calvary Church (9100 N. Main Street, Clayton) Centerville D & Washington Township AA changed from Centerville Library to Centerville Christian Fellowship (700 E. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville)

changed from Centerville Library to Centerville Christian Fellowship (700 E. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville) Dayton 3-B & 3-D changed from ATU Local 1385 to Needmore Church of Christ (2211 Needmore Road, Dayton)

changed from ATU Local 1385 to Needmore Church of Christ (2211 Needmore Road, Dayton) Harrison Township I & K changed from St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church to Revive Church (4701 Frederick Pike, Dayton)

changed from St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church to Revive Church (4701 Frederick Pike, Dayton) Harrison Township D changed from St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church to Shiloh Church (5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton)

changed from St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church to Shiloh Church (5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton) Vandalia C, F, & I changed from Living Word Church to Cassel Hills Church of Christ (836 S. Brown School Road, Vandalia)

changed from Living Word Church to Cassel Hills Church of Christ (836 S. Brown School Road, Vandalia) Dayton 4-A changed from Bold Believers Church of Christ to Grace United Methodist Church (1001 Harvard Boulevard, Dayton) and Northwest Recreation Center (1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton)

changed from Bold Believers Church of Christ to Grace United Methodist Church (1001 Harvard Boulevard, Dayton) and Northwest Recreation Center (1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton) Dayton 22-B changed from Bold Believers Church of Christ to Northwest Recreation Center (1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton)

changed from Bold Believers Church of Christ to Northwest Recreation Center (1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton) Dayton 8-A, 8-B, & 8-C changed from Southview Children and Family Center to Horace Mann Elementary School (715 Krebs Avenue, Dayton)

changed from Southview Children and Family Center to Horace Mann Elementary School (715 Krebs Avenue, Dayton) Dayton 9-D changed from Belmont United Methodist Church to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church (3315 Martel Drive, Dayton)

TRENDING STORIES:

The Board of Elections said on social media that notices are on their way to voters whose voting sites have changed.

Voters can also confirm their current polling location online by visiting Montgomery.boe.ohio.gov or by calling (937) 225-5656.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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