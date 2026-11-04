ELECTION 2026: Ohio 10th Congressional District race not called yet

DAYTON — Voters in Dayton cast their ballots in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson continues to follow this race. She has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Democratic nominee Kristina Knickerbocker leads the incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Turner with 98 percent of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press.

She and her team watched the results inside Coco’s Bistro in Dayton.

Our news crew spoke with Knickerbocker as she led the race.

“It feels hopeful that the status quo is no longer here,” she said. “We have people willing to stand up against corruption, against big money, and really stand up for the people.”

News Center 7 spoke with Turner after he voted at the Dayton Masonic Center on Tuesday.

“This is the only poll that matters. All the polls that you have been hearing about for months don’t matter at all,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue update this developing story.

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