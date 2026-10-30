ELECTION 2026: Piqua city commissioners face potential removal in special election

Piqua has two ballots for the November election.

PIQUA — Piqua residents have the opportunity to vote in a special election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They will decide whether or not to recall three of their city comissioners.

City comissioners said they still stand by their decision to support the data center and said they believe the recall goes beyond that.

“I think it’s about where we want to go as a city,” Frank DeBrosse, city commissioner, said.

Voters in Piqua will decide whether to recall city comissioners Frank DeBrosse, William Walker and James Vetter.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s up to the voters to decide, and I hope that they will decide to allow us to continue doing this work,” DeBrosse said.

This comes after those commissioners supported plans to build a data center in Piqua.

“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for our city,” DeBrosse said.

“The job creation, the construction jobs, the ongoing jobs afterwards, the taxes for the schools, the taxes to the city, improvements for the fire and police department,” Walker said.

Those are the reasons Walker said he supports the data center.

Many Piqua residents have concerns.

“The electric bill and what it could possibly do to the water supply,” Jeremy Cox said.

So they decided to voice those concerns through ballots.

“Everybody has a right to vote, and that’s the only way you get your choices heard,” Charles Cromley said. “This is the way they hear my voice, add it to the tally, and decide what that means to them, regardless of the outcome.”

As of Friday, 769 people have already voted in the Piqua Special Election.

News Center 7 reached out to speak with Vetter but did not hear back.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group