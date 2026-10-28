ELECTION 2026: Piqua residents have 2 separate ballots, one recalling 3 commissioners

Piqua has two ballots for the November election.

PIQUA, Ohio — As of today, 15,289 people have already voted in Miami County.

People living in Piqua can also vote in a separate election.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was at the Miami County Board of Elections and learned about the special election.

We have a sample ballot of the special Piqua election, and it’s asking voters if they want to recall three city commissioners.

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“Get out and vote,” said Nathan Hughes. “That’s the most important thing to do.”

It was a busy day in the Miami County Board of Elections as we are less than a week away from the elections.

Voters lined up and put their ballots in the scanner.

“You’ll present your ID, you’ll be checked into one poll pad, get your ballot, vote your ballot,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, Deputy Director for the Miami County Board of Elections.

People voting in the Piqua Special Election will do that twice.

“There is a two-step process, and we want people who want to vote in both to understand that they will have to check in separately at both elections,” said Laura Bruns, Director for Miami County Board of Elections.

The recall vote is for commissioners James D. Vetter, William Frederick Walker, and Frank Debrosse.

It comes after many Piqua residents voiced concerns about the proposed data center.

Concerns include environmental impacts on their water and quality of life.

“We feel like this is a way for us to feel like have our voices heard and to tell the people that secrecy is not the way to do this,” said Nathan Hughes of Piqua.

Voters like Hughes call it their civic duty.

“It feels like a way to take our voices back,” he said.

This year has been particularly busy.

“We’ve had an exponentially greater number than our last gubernatorial election,” Panagouleas-Stephens said.

As of Wednesday, 497 people have voted in the Piqua special election.

We did reach out to see if we could speak with any of the three commissioners being recalled.

As of now, we have not heard back.

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