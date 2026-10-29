ELECTION 2026: President Trump holds rally in Chillicothe ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes Wednesday night at Ohio University’s Chillicothe campus during a campaign rally

ELECTION 2026: President Trump holds rally in Chillicothe ahead of midterms

CHILLICOTHE — President Donald Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes Wednesday night at Ohio University’s Chillicothe campus during a campaign rally six days ahead of the midterm elections.

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The appearance marked Trump’s third visit to Ohio this month as he campaigned on behalf of Republican candidates in the state.

During the rally, Trump addressed key campaign issues including economic affordability, crime, taxes, voter ID requirements and Second Amendment protections.

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He also targeted prominent Democratic opponents, calling out Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton.

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Sen. John Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also spoke during Wednesday’s rally.

During his speech, Trump defended a controversial campaign advertisement released by Ramaswamy that featured Acton’s estranged mother.

The remarks drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

Voters waiting outside the venue prior to the event stated that immigration was their primary concern this election season.

Trump focused heavily on immigration policy during his presentation, which included playing a video highlighting his administration’s border policies.

During the presentation, Trump specifically referenced the Haitian population in Springfield.

Security personnel removed three people from the crowd after they caused disturbances during the rally.

One man was escorted out after shouting at Trump regarding his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

While the president was in Chillicothe, Acton held a rally in Cincinnati.

Early voting in Ohio ends on Sunday, Nov. 1.

@2026 Cox Media Group