ELECTION 2026: Provisional ballots still being processed, BOE says

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Election workers are processing more than 1,100 provisional ballots after getting through more than 3,300 of them.

All those votes still need to be counted and could impact several races, like the race to represent southern Montgomery County in the Statehouse.

Democrat Tom Herner is ahead of Republican Tom Young by less than 200 votes, and the votes could have an impact on potential recounts in other races.

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In Montgomery County, News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz watched as the Board of Elections approved dozens of re-made ballots.

“I move to approve the remaking of the as-remade damaged absentee ballot,” said Eric Blaine, a member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

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The Montgomery County Board of Elections meeting on Thursday was to approve ballots that needed to be remade.

“There are certain categories that we can remake,” said Jeff Rezabek, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Damaged ballots, or those filled out with pencil or non-black ink, are just a few reasons a ballot may be remade.

A bipartisan group monitors the remaking of the remaking of them.

“We want to make sure your ballot counts, so we’ll have to remake it,” Rezabek said.

Then, the bipartisan Board of Elections carefully examines each one and votes to approve them.

“It’s been properly moved and seconded,” said Rhine McLin, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “All in favor, say aye. Aye.”

Originally, they hoped to also open and count the more than 4,400 provisional ballots, but staff needs more time to process them.

“We got almost through them,” Rezabek said. “We’re about 1,100 short at this point in the sense of processing them, and we’ll get those done in the rest of this week.”

They’ll check to make sure each person is registered and didn’t vote somewhere else in the state.

“We just confer with the other counties to make sure,” Rezabek said. “As in the meantime, other counties are doing that to us as well. So, it’s this back and forth, and it does take some time. And that’s why we have 28 days to get that official results out to the public.”

The Board of Elections will now meet November 18 to open those processed provisional ballots and begin counting them.

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