ELECTION 2026: Sherrod Brown wins Senate race in Ohio, AP reports

DAYTON — Voters have chosen who will represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press reported.

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Longtime Democratic politician Sherrod Brown served as a U.S. Senator from Ohio from January 2007 until January 2025

Brown has voiced his opposition to data center expansion in Ohio.

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Fighting to require data centers to pay the full cost of their utilities.

Brown has also said he will work to hold insurance companies accountable, reduce prescription drug prices, and cap utility rate increases.

This is a special Senate election to serve what’s left of Vice President Vance’s Senate term.

Ohioans elected Vance to the Senate in 2022, so Brown will have to run for re-election in 2028.

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