ELECTION 2026: State legislature loses veto-proof majority after election flips

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Democrats will have more power in the state legislature come January after enough seats flipped on Tuesday, eliminating the Republican veto-proof majority.

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The Montgomery County Democratic Party is celebrating that on Wednesday because at least two Montgomery County Democrats won seats currently held by Republicans.

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“It’s hugely significant what we did in this county,” Jocelyn Rhynard, Montgomery Democratic Party Chair, told News Center 7.

A third race in the county is too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We have a lot of Democrats who are ready to roll up their sleeves and pass legislation,” Rhynard said.

Those wins helped eliminate a Republican veto-proof majority during the next legislative session.

“By changing the supermajority, we no longer have a Statehouse that is one-party rule,” Rhynard explained. “This is a statehouse that can and will, and must, work collaboratively together across party lines.”

Republican strategist Matt Dole told New Center 7 that even with Democrats picking up some seats, they still control the legislature.

“It’s not a victory for Democrats to defeat the supermajority in the House of Representatives. We still have a deep majority in the House,” Dole said.

A majority that will still have to work with Democrat Dr. Amy Acton, who will ultimately decide what will become law.

“I think you’re going to see some compromise and a lot of gridlock over the next two years,” Dole said.

Rhynard said she welcomes the change at the Statehouse.

“We’re just excited for common sense, bipartisan legislation to be the norm again,” she said.

Dole added that he thinks Republicans will have an easier campaign in two years, saying it’s easier to run offense instead of defending a record.

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