ELECTION 2026: Vivek Ramaswamy promises tax investigations during Miami Valley tour

MIAMI VALLEY — With less than five days until voters decide Ohio’s next governor, candidates are traveling across the state to convince undecided voters.

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According to the latest poll numbers from Suffolk University and USA Today, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton leads Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy by four points.

Ramaswamy just finished a bus tour of the Miami Valley.

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Ramaswamy talked about his mission to end sanctuary cities and lower property taxes.

“I announced this morning on day one, I’m going to sign an executive order that we’re going to launch investigations into any locality that has seen property taxes more than double since the pandemic,” Ramaswamy said.

He started at The Spot restaurant in Sidney, then headed south to K’s Hamburger Shop in Troy.

He finished at a rally in Vandalia.

“My ask is that you fight for us for four more days to get people out to vote,” Ramaswamy said.

People who came today said they are ready to do just that.

“I feel good that he’s coming out here amongst the public and seeing us and letting us see him,” Harry Anthony of Troy said.

After the rally, News Center 7 asked Ramaswamy about Ohioans concerns about data centers.

“I’ve added a policy to say we’ve got to build trees around these things to insulate the sound and also address the eyesore problem,” he said.

US Senate Candidate Jon Husted was with Ramaswamy in Vandalia

He said he is focused on people keeping money in their pockets.

“We’re gonna fight to lower prices on gasoline, electricity, and all of the things that people need in their daily lives,” Husted said.

Husted told everyone there that if they want to see a change, they have to vote.

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