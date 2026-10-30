ELECTION 2026: Vivek Ramaswamy stops airing ad featuring Dr. Amy Acton’s estranged mother

VANDALIA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed today that he is no longer running a campaign ad that was met with bipartisan backlash.

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The ad featured Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton’s estranged mother calling her a liar.

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“It ran to completion, and we put up four other ads,” Ramaswamy said during a campaign stop in Vandalia Thursday.

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Ramaswamy stood by the ad, as the Acton campaign explained her mother lost custody of her after prosecutors charged her husband with raping Acton.

Ramaswamy said Thursday he would love for the final moments of the campaign to “really be about policy.”

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