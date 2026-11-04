ELECTION 2026: Voters approve recall of 3 Piqua city commissioners

Piqua has two ballots for the November election.

PIQUA — The votes have been counted in Piqua’s special election, and three commissioners have been recalled.

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In results from the Miami County Board of Elections (BOE), voters in Piqua voted in favor of recalling 1st Ward Commissioner and Mayor James Vetter, 3rd Ward Commissioner William Walker, and 5th Ward Commissioner and Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse.

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Additionally, voters chose Jim Sheats, Damon Wilson, and Kim Heisler to succeed them.

The special election saw a 35.88 percent turnout, according to the BOE.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the recall vote came after the commissioners supported plans to build a data center in Piqua.

Vetter told News Center 7 last week that he saw the data center as “the best economic development Piqua has seen in 40 years.”

Voters in Piqua also approved a charter amendment to ban the construction of a data center.

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