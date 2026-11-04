ELECTION 2026: Voters decide to ban data centers, recall Urbana mayor

URBANA — Voters approved a ban on data centers and recalled the Urbana mayor.

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They voted to approve the measure to “prohibit construction of data centers,” according to the Champaign County Board of Elections.

The proposed facility, known as the Urbana Technology Hub, was slated for a site located at State Route 55 and U.S. Route 68, as previously reported.

The Urbana City Council approved a 12-month moratorium on plans for the Urbana Technology Hub data center in March.

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Voters also voted to recall Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, the Champaign County Board of Elections said.

Erin Patton, an Urbana business owner, previously expressed concern regarding the specific facility’s location.

“It’s proposed to be near our school, nursing homes, and I just think it’s too risky,” Patton said on Feb. 23.

Voters approved Eugene Fields as the new mayor.

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