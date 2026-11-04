ELECTION 2026: Voters decide on Miamisburg City School District levy

MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg voters rejected the Miamisburg City School District levy on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The levy was a proposed 0.5 percent continuing traditional school income tax.

If voters approved Issue 5 in Miamisburg, the levy would have raised almost $7 million of annual local revenue, according to the Miamisburg City School District.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district said it plans to cut over $3 million in expenses this year.

“During the 2026–27 school year, the district is reducing costs through attrition, reviewing every contract, and using our buildings more efficiently,” the school district said. “A traditional school income tax is one local option that can help create sustainable revenue for school district purposes if approved by voters.”

The proposed school levy would have applied to earned income

Miamisburg City Schools previously asked voters for new operating money in 2010.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group