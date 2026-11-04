ELECTION 2026: Voters decide on park district tax levy in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Voters approved a tax levy that pays for a Miami Valley parks district.

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The Miami County Park District asked voters to approve a 1.4-mill levy that would cancel the existing 1.5-mill levy, as previously reported.

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The park district thanked voters for their support on social media.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Miami County voters for passing the Park District levy! Your support means so much and helps ensure we can continue providing clean, safe parks, conserving our beautiful natural areas, offering environmental education, and creating amazing programs and events for our community.

“Thank you for believing in the value of your parks.”

The new 1.4-mill levy will cost the taxpayer almost $30 per year on a property valued at $100,000, according to the Miami County Parks Website.

The park district said it needed to increase it just enough to keep up with inflation. The levy helps fund Miami County’s 15 parks and 2,200 acres of land.

It supports maintenance, law enforcement, and programming for facilities and community events like the Earth Festival, Fall Farm Fest, and the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve.

86 percent of the park district’s funding comes from the levy. The increase will cost homeowners about $19 more per $100,000 valuation.

Scott Myers, Miami County Parks District Executive Director, said that he understands that people may not want their property taxes to increase. But he said the parks district worked thoroughly to come to a number.

“We didn’t want to ask for more than we needed, so doing a new 1.5 to replace our old one was going to be more than we needed,” he said. “So, this will be a new 1.4 mil levy.”

The new tax levy takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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