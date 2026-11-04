ELECTION 2026: Voters pass Issue 3

OHIO — Ohioans have passed a measure that puts voter ID requirements in the state constitution.

Issue 3 requires voters to present an approved form of government-issued photo identification to vote, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio already has a voter ID law.

Supporters of Issue 3 said the proposed amendment is a “common sense requirement” to protect Ohio’s elections. They say a photo ID “is the standard to obtain a job, rent an apartment, board a plane, or drive a car.”

“Having a statutory requirement is not enough,” said Justin Riemer, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections. “The question is whether photo ID remains a policy that survives every election, or one that the people of Ohio decide.”

Supporters of Issue 3 added that photo ID to vote is overwhelmingly supported nationwide and in Ohio.

Opponents of Issue 3 called the proposed voter ID amendment “a blatant political attack on your right to vote.”

“Issue 3 tries to address an issue that does not exist,” said State Senator Bill Demora (D-Columbus), State Rep. Desiree Tims (D-OH), and State Rep. Terrance Upchurch (D-OH). “Voter impersonation is essentially nonexistent! Ohio’s elections are safe and secure.”

Opponents say that Issue 3 “fails to protect your right to vote.” They called Issue 3 “nothing more than a partisan power grab by out-of-state elites who want to rig Ohio’s elections.”

Visit this website to learn more about Issue 3.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group