ELECTION 2026: Voters reject Beavercreek tax levy for sixth time

BEAVERCREEK — Voters rejected the City of Beavercreek’s tax levy on Tuesday.

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It’s the sixth time in seven tries that it has failed.

The proposed one percent income tax would have funded general operations, including street maintenance and emergency services, according to the City of Beavercreek’s website.

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Voters told our news crew that the tax levy would have affected people living in Beavercreek and their families, as previously reported.

It will affect them and their families.

Valerie Van Griethuysen did her homework.

“As a retiree, you don’t pay the tax,” she said. “Although the benefit, or the relative to the property tax, it’s not a huge amount of decrease in cost, but it’s something.”

Other voters like Phillip Frederick disagree with the tax.

“We should have opportunity to vote on where our money is going next and what’s going to happen to it,” he said.

With the tax, the city would be able to get rid of some of the levies that are currently funding a lot of the city’s services.

Voters like Frederick prefer the levies.

“At least we get an opportunity to vote on and vote them out or renew them when they come up, but income taxes, I feel that they kind of become embedded,” Frederick said.

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