ELECTION 2026: Voters reject GOP policies in major election swings

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: A poll worker tears off "I Voted" stickers for voters on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Miami Valley voters are making several changes that will impact how things work in our nation’s capital.

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Two longtime Republican congressmen are projected to lose their seats to two Democratsic newcomers.

From top of the ticket with Sherrod Brown back in the Senate to down-ballot House flips like Kristina Knickerbocker and Don Leonard taking over for two Republicans.

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Ohio is part of a nationwide movement — electing Democrats in this midterm election.

“It’s a rejection of Republican rule, and specifically, it’s a rejection of the Trump economic policies,” Kevin Sims said.

Sims, a Cedarville University political science professor, said voters overwhelmingly rejected Republicans.

“I think it’s a repudiation really of the Republican policies more than anything else,” he said.

Democrats did well across the country and in the Buckeye state.

It’s not necessarily a full embrace of Democratic policies.

“They’ve got some room. They’re just going to have to be careful. So pick and choose your battles wisely, Democrats,” Sims said.

He said Republicans will also do some soul-searching, as both parties prepare for the 2028 presidential race.

“The better part of wisdom for him and for the Republican Party is to acknowledge that the tariff war, the Iran war, the economy, all of those things are coming together and have not played well with the American public,” Sims said.

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