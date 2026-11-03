ELECTION 2026: Voting running smoothly in Clark County as polls get busy

SPRINGFIELD — The voting locations were very busy this morning because many people voted before they headed into work. However, polls do get busy during people’s lunch breaks and then after work.

The director of the Clark County Board of Elections, Jason Baker, told News Center 7 that, so far, today has been smooth.

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He said they have gotten a few phone calls from poll workers but have not gotten any complaints as of yet.

It’s a long day for election workers in Clark County. Baker said they showed up to the polls at 5 am and won’t leave until after dark.

“Poll workers across the country, across the state, thank you for what you do,” Baker said.

He also wants people to remember to bring their ID with them and make sure they know where their polling location is.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson watched several people show up at the Clark County Board of Elections wanting to vote. Employees helped them find the address of their polling location and then sent them on their way.

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