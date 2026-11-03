ELECTION 2026: What to know as you go vote today

OHIO — Are you going to vote today?
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The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. across Ohio.
Over 3,000 polling locations are staffed by over 10,000 poll workers, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
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“Ohio’s bipartisan election officials spent months preparing for this moment, and now it’s your turn! Make sure you thank them as you head to the polls today!” he said. “Ohio continues to maintain the gold standard for secure, accessible, and accurate elections. But the most important part of our democracy is you getting out to make your voice heard.
He offered these reminders on social media:
- Double-check your polling location
- Bring your valid photo ID (smile!)
- Still have your absentee ballot? Return it in person to your county board of elections
THE POLLS ARE OPEN! 🗳️— Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) November 3, 2026
A few reminders for Ohio voters today:
- Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Double-check your polling location
- Bring your valid photo ID (and a smile!)
- Still have your absentee ballot? Return it in person to your county board of… pic.twitter.com/FqxLveSiRE
Visit this website for more information.
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