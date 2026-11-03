ELECTION 2026: What to know as you go vote today

OHIO — Are you going to vote today?

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The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. across Ohio.

Over 3,000 polling locations are staffed by over 10,000 poll workers, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

>>PHOTOS: Voters cast ballots across region in 2026 Election

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“Ohio’s bipartisan election officials spent months preparing for this moment, and now it’s your turn! Make sure you thank them as you head to the polls today!” he said. “Ohio continues to maintain the gold standard for secure, accessible, and accurate elections. But the most important part of our democracy is you getting out to make your voice heard.

He offered these reminders on social media:

Double-check your polling location

Bring your valid photo ID (smile!)

Still have your absentee ballot? Return it in person to your county board of elections

THE POLLS ARE OPEN! 🗳️



A few reminders for Ohio voters today:



- Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- Double-check your polling location

- Bring your valid photo ID (and a smile!)

- Still have your absentee ballot? Return it in person to your county board of… pic.twitter.com/FqxLveSiRE — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) November 3, 2026

Visit this website for more information.

0 of 15 Centerville voting line in Centerville Photo from: Loni Snow/Staff (Loni Snow/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Ohio voter shows off voting sticker in Xenia Photo contributed by Chrissy Maddox (iWitness7 reporter) (Chrissy Maddox (iWitness7 reporter)) Line to vote at Union United Methodist Church in Union Photo contributed by Mark Nichols (iWitness7) (Mark Nichols (iWitness7)) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Line to vote at Washington Twp. polling place Photo contributed by Antionette Wright (iWitness7 reporter) (Antionette Wright (iWitness7 reporter)) Centerville voting line in Centerville Photo from: Loni Snow/Staff (Loni Snow/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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