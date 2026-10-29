Electra to invest $850 million in Clark County for aircraft production

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Springfield today welcoming aircraft manufacturer Electra and celebrating the company’s $850 million investment in Clark County.

The project is expected to create 1,975 new jobs to produce Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short aircraft.

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The manufacturing facility will be built at AirPark Ohio, adjacent to the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

The EL9 Ultra Short is a nine-passenger, fixed-wing hybrid-electric aircraft that uses blown-lift technology to take off and land in as little as 150 feet.

DeWine and Electra chief executive Marc Allen previously revealed Springfield as the chosen site at the Farnborough International Airshow in England in July.

“Electra’s mission aligns perfectly with the long-standing regional strategy to create the national epicenter of advanced air mobility in Springfield,” DeWine said. “The Miami Valley offers aviation and aerospace companies a combination of assets found nowhere else in the country.”

Allen highlighted the regional resources supporting the transition from aircraft design to manufacturing at scale.

Electra selected the site after a year-long competitive search evaluating more than 140 potential locations nationwide.

The production plan incorporates a two-phase expansion.

The initial phase will support manufacturing up to 400 aircraft per year, while the second phase is planned to expand production capacity up to 800 aircraft annually.

Design work on the 96-acre facility is currently underway, with construction scheduled to begin next year.

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