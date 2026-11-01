Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Logan County man

LOGAN COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a Logan County man.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Adult Alert for 71-year-old James D. Beckman, who drove away from his home on Hiawatha Path in Lakeview around 4 pm on Oct. 31 and has not returned.

Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.

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Beckman is a 71-year-old male, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He suffers from Dementia, Diabetes, and Heart Issues and is without his medication.

Beckman was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a gray button-down jacket, and black sweatpants.

He was last seen at a Lowes in Wapakoneta, according to a social media post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle involved is a white 2000 Honda CRV with Ohio Plate number KLP-8076.

If you see Beckman or the vehicle, call 911 or contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 937-592-5731.

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