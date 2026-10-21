Entering one of the driest stretches so far this year in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Strong high pressure could keep us dry for 10 days or more. Here’s when the next rain chance may arrive.

Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Our next system isn’t arriving until the middle of next week.

That means we could see upwards of 10 days dry, making it the driest since February 5th.

Entering a dry stretch in the Miami Valley

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In the mean time, our weather on the way calls for sunshine and highs remaining slightly above average in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees.

Entering a dry stretch in the Miami Valley

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So make some outdoor plans this weekend; it’s looking sensational!

Both days have full sunshine and comfortable afternoons near 70 degrees.

Entering a dry stretch in the Miami Valley

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