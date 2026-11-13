Local travelers left stranded after FAA ground stop

All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to the FAA.

UPDATE @ 6:00 p.m.

A Dayton International Airport spokesperson said they are keeping travelers informed on social media.

The spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports, including Dayton International Airport (DAY). The ground stop will remain in effect until further notice.

Aircraft currently in flight will be permitted to continue to their destinations and land as scheduled. However, all flight departures are suspended until the FAA lifts the ground stop.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor their flight status directly with their airline for the latest updates. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

UPDATE @ 5:45 p.m.:

Flights are beginning to be cancelled at Dayton International Airport as the nationwide ground stop continues.

>> The Latest: FAA grounds all flights nationwide due to communications problems

Darin Snyder said he was boarded on his flight for a work trip and then unboarded after around 20 minutes.

“I had to cancel a hotel, both flights, there and back,” Snyder said.

Departure/Arrival Board at DAY

INITIAL REPORT:

Local travelers are trying to figure out their next steps after a nationwide FAA ground stop.

All flights in the United States are grounded until further notice, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to the FAA.

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An FAA spokesperson says there is a communications problem impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, CNN reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 talked to travelers at Dayton International Airport.

Will Reisner was on his way home to Chicago when he heard about the ground stop.

“Found out in the Uber on the way here. A bunch of people texted me, telling me to not go to the airport. Now I’m just considering getting a car and driving,” Reisner said.

Homeland Security secretary says no indication yet of nefarious act behind FAA communications issue, the AP reported.

We are working to learn the local impacts of this and will continue to update this story.

The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026

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