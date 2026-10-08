Fairborn man seriously injured after car overturns in Xenia Township crash

XENIA — A Fairborn man sustained serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle overturned in a single-car crash in Xenia Township.

The crash occurred around 2:44 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near State Route 235 in Greene County. The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to state troopers, 77-year-old Randall Frederick was driving northbound on U.S. Route 68 in a 2015 Nissan Rogue.

Frederick failed to negotiate a curve at the roundabout connecting to State Route 235. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and flipped over.

Crews from the Xenia Township Fire Department assisted Frederick out of the vehicle. Emergency medical service personnel then transported him by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Troopers cited Frederick for failure to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group