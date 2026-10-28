The family of Jaymee Prichard reflects on a year since her murder

XENIA — A family is speaking out a year after their daughter was killed in a double murder-suicide.

Jacob Prichard killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, and Jamie Gustitus, and then himself.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Xenia and listened to Jaymee Prichard’s parents explain how domestic violence can be devastating for families.

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Susie Rock said, “I think in any relationship, love should not hurt.”

Susie and David Rock say that motto has helped them pick up the pieces since their daughter was murdered.

They are still wrestling with their new reality without Jaymee and learning first-hand that domestic violence can destroy families.

David Rock said, “It hits everyone in your family, your kids, family, everybody has to deal with what happens. And that’s where people just don’t realize how bad it is.”

Jaymee was always smiling, but her smile didn’t show the danger that was lurking in her home. It’s been one year since Jacob Prichard killed his wife and Jaime Gustitus. With no arrest or trial, it’s a hard pill for the family to swallow.

“If people just don’t like each other, get away from each other. It’s the bottom line. Don’t hurt each other. Don’t take someone’s life because you don’t want to be with them,” David Rock said.

The Rocks created a code word for when she needed help. But it happened so fast that Jaymee never alerted them. They said domestic violence can happen anywhere, anytime.

Now, they are determined not to let that horrific day become her legacy.

“She lit up the room, and she had three beautiful children. She was a great mother. She loved them with all her heart,” David Rock said.

Every October, the family makes it a point to share Jaymee’s story to help other families pick up the pieces of domestic violence left behind.

News Center 7 reached out to investigators regarding the case. They are still waiting for the final reports from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

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