Fans brave high heat at Day Air Ballpark

High heat is not keeping baseball fans away from Day Air Ballpark as the Dayton Dragons host their latest home game.

DAYTON — High heat is not keeping baseball fans away from Day Air Ballpark as the Dayton Dragons host their latest home game.

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Sky 7 flew over Day Air Ballpark earlier in the afternoon while players practiced on the field.

Although stadium seats sat out in the sun all day, the setting sun is expected to put much of the ballpark into shade during the game.

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Among the dedicated attendees in the crowd is Nikki Fernandez, a Dayton resident who rarely misses a game.

Fernandez emphasized that managing the warm temperatures comes down to simple preparation.

“Plenty of ice water and shade. That’s all I can say. It’s drink plenty of ice water and stay in the shade,” Fernandez said.

For fans heading to outdoor events during warm weather, recommended precautions include taking frequent breaks in shaded areas, drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen.

The Dayton Dragons have home games scheduled through Sunday at Day Air Ballpark.

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